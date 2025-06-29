Johannes Wadefull believes that Russia's war against Ukraine has been and remains the greatest security threat to Europe

Johann Wadefuhl (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl warned against underestimating the threat that Russia poses to his country. He made the statement in an interview with German media, reports Spiegel.

According to him, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has been and remains the greatest security threat to Europe and the most important topic in Germany's foreign policy.

Minister warns against underestimating the threat posed by Russia to Germany itself.

"Russia also poses a direct threat to our peaceful life and freedom in Germany," Wadeful emphasized.

German Foreign Minister adds that NATO's resolutions from The Hague, under which the Alliance agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, were "right and necessary".

Wadeful said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "is attacking the morale of the Ukrainian people with indiscriminate bombing and terror. Ukraine's freedom is the most important test of our steadfastness as Europeans".