Germany hesitates to send its military to Ukraine

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius is hesitant to send its military to Ukraine as part of a multinational force after the cessation of hostilities. About this reported German magazine Der Spiegel.

Pistorius expressed reservations about the tasks of potential European forces for Ukraine. He believes the proposal is fundamentally sound, but many questions remain unanswered.

The European proposal is a commitment to sharing responsibility, Pistorius said. As for Germany's participation, he said, a possible mandate from the Bundestag remains open, as does the question of "under whose command, what will actually happen, where and within what framework."

After the talks on Ukraine in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz along with other European heads of state and government, said that a multinational force led by Europe and supported by the United States should support Ukrainian troops.

Their goal will be to ensure the security of airspace and seas, in particular "through operations within Ukraine."

Discussions about creating an international force have been going on for some time. In the summer, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States is ready to support its allies, for example, with air power. France and the United Kingdom, in particular, have been pushing for concrete preparations for some time, while Germany has taken a more reserved stance. Russia categorically rejects the deployment of ceasefire monitoring troops.

August 31 von der Leyen in an interview with the newspaper The FT said that European capitals are working on a "fairly precise plan" for a potential military deployment in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees.

Then Merz criticized the statement of the President of European Commission on security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of a foreign contingent.