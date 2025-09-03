Merz denies von der Leyen's words about deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

EU not responsible for decision on military support for Kyiv, German Chancellor says

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the statement of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of a foreign contingent. He made a statement to this effect in interview, sat.1 TV channel

The European Union is not responsible for the decision to provide military support to Kyiv, Merz said, commenting on the statement by the head of the European Commission on security guarantees.

"Military support for Ukraine is a matter for members of the so-called "coalition of the willing," he emphasized.

The official made it clear that there are no specific plans to deploy troops to Ukraine – "at least in Germany."

The German Chancellor emphasized that long-term security guarantees can only be determined after a ceasefire or peace agreement is concluded.

Even then, he would have "significant reservations" about the deployment of German troops, and emphasized that it would have to be approved by the country's parliament.

According to him, the decision will also depend on the nature of the agreement with Russia.

"There are still many obstacles to overcome, possibly over a long period of time," Mertz said.

August 31 von der Leyen in an interview with the newspaper The FT said that European capitals are working on a "fairly precise plan" for a potential military deployment in Ukraine as part of security guarantees after the end of hostilities.

The German Defense Minister said that discussions about security guarantees are ongoing, but "at this time, I think it is absolutely wrong to discuss it publicly."