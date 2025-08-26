Government to update border crossing rules for men under 22 on August 26 – Zelenskyy

The possibility of traveling outside Ukraine for men aged 18-22 should start working in the near future, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: OP)

At a government meeting on Tuesday, August 26, the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22 will be updated. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Today, at a government meeting, the rules for crossing the state border for men aged 18 to 22 will be updated. We have agreed on all the details with the military command, and in the near future, the relevant opportunities should start working," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also discussed with Svyrydenko cooperation with Norway in preparation for the heating season and the continuation of grant assistance for the purchase of natural gas.

They also discussed the expansion of the eRestoration program. According to the President, Ukrainians will have more opportunities to compensate for the loss of property in the temporarily occupied territories. Svyrydenko is to provide all the details later.

On May 29, MP Venislavsky said that MPs are discussing the possibility of raising the age threshold for men to travel abroad. Preliminary, it was about raising the age from 18 to 23–24 years old.

On August 12, Zelenskyy instructed the government to simplify border crossing for Ukrainians under the age of 22.

On August 18, Svyrydenko said that the government was preparing a relevant resolution.

On August 22, the relevant draft law was registered in the Rada. MP Fediyenko claimed that the Cabinet of Ministers allegedly does not want to adopt such a resolution.