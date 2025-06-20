Almost half of Russian officers have no legal grounds for serving in the rear

Russian military (Photo: propaganda media)

Russian officers are avoiding the front en masse, hiding in rear areas, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported .

According to intelligence data, more than 45% of officers of the Russian Armed Forces who are part of the reserve units of the Southern Military District of Russia have no legal grounds for serving in the rear.

Documents signed by the Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zusko, revealed the facts of the groundless transfer of more than 900 officers to rear units.

Of these, at least 200 were appointed, despite the units already being fully staffed.

There are also recorded cases of these "reservists" voluntarily leaving the service.

"The mass escape from the front line, framed as a formal transfer to the rear, indicates demoralization and crisis in the Russian command structure. Realizing the scale of losses and the inevitability of their own death, officers of the aggressor state are trying to avoid service at all costs," the GUR noted.

On June 12 , Russian losses in Ukraine reached one million people. Over the course of the day, the Defense Forces "minused" another 1,140 Russians.

According to "Khortytsia", the Russian Federation is losing almost 150 soldiers per square kilometer of territory in the east.