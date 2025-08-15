Russia is formalizing a "caste system" in which the lives of citizens of different regions are assessed differently, according to the intelligence report

A Russian soldier (Photo: occupiers' resource)

In several subjects of the Russian Federation, local one-time payments to those who sign a contract with the occupying army have been drastically reduced. This was reported to by The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The reduction in payments is taking place against the backdrop of a growing federal budget deficit and deepening financial problems in the regions. Because of this, Russia is forced to save even on the main resource of its war – "cannon fodder," the DIU stated.

According to intelligence, in Bashkiria, the amount of such payments fell from 1.6 million to 1 million rubles, in the Yamalo-Nenets District – from 3.1 million to 1.9 million, in the Belgorod Region – from 3 million to 800,000 rubles, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region – from 3 million to 1.5 million rubles.

The GUR stated that in a number of regions, payments are increasing. Thus, in Tatarstan, the bonus was increased to 3.1 million rubles, in the Ryazan region they promise to pay 1 million rubles more, and in Kabardino-Balkaria, the amount was increased from 1.5 million to 1.8 million rubles.

"Thus, a 'caste system' is being formalized in Russia, in which the lives of citizens of different regions are assessed differently," the report says.

The intelligence service claims that in January-July 2025 alone, the Russian budget deficit reached $61 billion, which is almost four times higher than the original plan of $14.6 billion. The main reasons are the fall in oil and gas revenues, the failure of tax plans, and the rapid growth of military spending.