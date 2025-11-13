He commanded the capture of Kherson. SBU serves notice of suspicion to Russian General Kornev

Under Kornev's leadership, troops from Crimea entered the Kherson region in 2022. In 2025, it became known that he had died

Oleksandr Kornev (Photo: Resources of the Russians)

Russian General Aleksandr Kornev, who led the offensive in southern Ukraine, was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia by Kherson region prosecutors. This was reported by and Security Service of Ukraine.

Major General Kornev was the commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Army and led the offensive on the Kherson region on February 24, 2022, together with other units of the "Dnipro" group of troops.

According to the investigation, he coordinated the actions of aviation, tank, artillery, naval and airborne units that invaded from the temporarily occupied Crimea. In total, at least 19 military formations operated under his command.

As a result of the Russian general's actions, the region was subjected to a complete economic and humanitarian blockade and massive destruction of civilian infrastructure. Under Kornev's leadership, the occupiers seized Kherson, set up checkpoints, conducted filtration measures and searches of civilians without creating a single humanitarian corridor.

As a result of these actions, thousands of civilians, including women and children, were killed and wounded.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a Russian general is charged with waging an aggressive war by prior conspiracy of a group of people.

on July 20, 2025, Russian propagandists reported that Kornev had died, allegedly of a heart attack. However, other Russian sources indicated that he "was killed while performing a combat mission.".