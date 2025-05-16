In addition to talks between Russia and Ukraine, Istanbul hosts a meeting on the nuclear deal with Iran

Iranian officials have already arrived at the consulate

Talks in Istanbul (Photo: x.com/anadoluajansi)

In addition to the talks between Ukraine and Russia, a meeting between the deputy foreign ministers of the European parties to the nuclear deal, known as the EA, and Iran is scheduled for May 16 in Istanbul. This was reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

The EEU includes the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The countries will hold talks today with Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.

It is noted that Iranian officials have already arrived at the building of the Consulate General in Istanbul.

A meeting between E3 and Iran was scheduled for May 2 in Rome, but was canceled after US-Iran talks were postponed.