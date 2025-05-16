In addition to talks between Russia and Ukraine, Istanbul hosts a meeting on the nuclear deal with Iran
In addition to the talks between Ukraine and Russia, a meeting between the deputy foreign ministers of the European parties to the nuclear deal, known as the EA, and Iran is scheduled for May 16 in Istanbul. This was reported by Anadolu Ajansı.
The EEU includes the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The countries will hold talks today with Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.
It is noted that Iranian officials have already arrived at the building of the Consulate General in Istanbul.
A meeting between E3 and Iran was scheduled for May 2 in Rome, but was canceled after US-Iran talks were postponed.
- on April 11, Iran said that the country views nuclear talks with the US as a "real chance" for diplomacy.
- On May 2, US Secretary of State Rubio said that Iran should give up uranium enrichment and long-range missile development, and allow US inspectors to visit its facilities.
- On May 10, Vitkoff said, that the U.S. could withdraw from nuclear talks with Iran if there is no progress.
- May 15, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said Tehran is ready to sign a nuclear deal under certain conditions in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.
- May 16, Rubio said that now is a "critical moment" for a nuclear deal with Iran.