In Georgia, a journalist who slapped a policeman during a protest has been sentenced to two years in prison

Mzia Amaglobeli (Photo: @RJukneviciene)

Mzia Amaglobeli, a journalist and founder of the publications Netgazeti and Batumelebi, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for slapping a police officer during a pro-European protest in Batumi. This was reported by...reports Echo of the Caucasus.

Amaglobeli was found guilty of resisting, threatening, or assaulting a person who maintains public order or another representative of authority.

The Batumi City Court sentenced the journalist to two years imprisonment, despite the fact that the article also provides for a fine or restriction of liberty.

The convicted woman's lawyers will appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.

On January 11, Amaglobeli was detained during a pro-European demonstration in Batumi. The journalist was accused of assaulting a police officer after she allegedly slapped the Batumi police chief, Irakli Dgebuadze, on the cheek, according to the investigation.

Dgebuadze stated in court that he felt pain after the blow, and his cheek turned red.

In turn, Amaglobeli stated that she was defending herself, as the policeman had spat in her face.

International human rights and journalistic organizations have characterized the criminal prosecution of the journalist as part of a large-scale suppression of freedom of speech in Georgian media.