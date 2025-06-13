Third opposition leader arrested in Georgia

Nika Gvaramia has been placed in custody on the same case as two other leaders of the Coalition for Change bloc

Nika Gvaramia (Photo: wikipedia)

The third leader of the Georgian opposition coalition of parties "Coalition for Change", Nika Gvaramia, has been arrested for failing to comply with the demands of the temporary investigative commission of the Georgian parliament, Echo of the Caucasus reports.

Gvaramia previously refused to testify before a parliamentary commission investigating alleged wrongdoings during the time of former President Mikheil Saakashvili , who was in power from 2004 to 2012.

As part of the investigation into the case, the oppositionist was set bail for failing to appear before the commission, which Gvaramia refused to post. After that, the Tbilisi City Court replaced his preventive measure with detention.

"The case was fabricated and filed against all those politicians who did not appear before the commission, which was actually created in violation of the Constitution. I obey the Constitution of Georgia, not the constitution of Mriya (the ruling party "Georgian Dream". – Ed.)," Gvaramia stated.

Three politicians have already been arrested in a similar case, two of whom are leaders of the "Coalition for Changes" . These are Nika Melia and Zurab Japaridze.

Former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili was also arrested for failing to appear before a parliamentary commission.

The fourth leader of the Coalition for Change bloc, Elena Khoshtaria, is currently at large, but another court case is pending against her for insulting members of the ruling Georgian Dream party.