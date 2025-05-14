Former Defense Minister Okruashvili, who defended Irpin and Gostomel, was arrested in Georgia

Okruashvili is accused of failing to comply with the requirements of the country's parliamentary temporary investigative commission

Irakli Okruashvili (Photo: Irakli Okruashvili/nv)

The Tbilisi City Court has replaced the bail order for former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili with detention. He was arrested right in the courtroom, Radio Liberty's Georgian service reports .

Okruashvili is accused of failing to comply with the demands of the temporary investigative commission of the Georgian parliament, established to study the rule of the National Movement government (2004-2012).

According to the publication, on March 26, he was summoned to the commission in connection with the events of the 2008 Russian-Georgian war, but Okruashvili refused to explain.

For failing to comply with the commission's requirements, he was charged under Article 349 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which provides for a fine or imprisonment for a term of up to one year.

The Tbilisi City Court chose Okruashvili as a preventive measure on bail of 20,000 GEL and banned him from crossing the Georgian border until the case is concluded.

The former Minister of Defense of Georgia refused to pay bail, so after the payment deadline expired, he was arrested.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Irakli Okruashvili arrived in Ukraine along with other Georgian volunteers and participated in the battles for Irpin and Gostomel.

Okruashvili served as Minister of Defense of Georgia from 2004 to 2006. Before that, he was Minister of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor General, and then headed the Ministry of Economy.