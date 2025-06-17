In Kyiv, buildings and structures of KPI were damaged during massive Russian shelling – photo

On the night of June 17, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine, the main blow that night was aimed at Kyiv.

KPI (Photo: (facebook.com/kpiofficial)

During the massive shelling of Kyiv by Russia on the night of June 17, buildings and structures of the National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" were damaged. The university's press service reported this on its Facebook page.

During the attack, the buildings and structures of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute were damaged, in particular, the historic building of the academic building No. 4, the foundations of which were laid on June 1, 1898, marking the beginning of the construction of the university.

Damaged buildings and structures of KPI (facebook.com/kpiofficial)

In total, on the night of June 17, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles into Ukraine. Specifically, the occupiers used 175 drones, over 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles against the capital and its surroundings.

In Kyiv, 14 people were killed and about 114 injured. There was a direct hit on a high-rise building – the missile passed from the upper floors to the basement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 17. He noted that "such attacks are terrorism" and "Putin wants more war."