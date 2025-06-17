In Kyiv, buildings and structures of KPI were damaged during massive Russian shelling – photo
During the massive shelling of Kyiv by Russia on the night of June 17, buildings and structures of the National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" were damaged. The university's press service reported this on its Facebook page.
During the attack, the buildings and structures of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute were damaged, in particular, the historic building of the academic building No. 4, the foundations of which were laid on June 1, 1898, marking the beginning of the construction of the university.
In total, on the night of June 17, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles into Ukraine. Specifically, the occupiers used 175 drones, over 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles against the capital and its surroundings.
In Kyiv, 14 people were killed and about 114 injured. There was a direct hit on a high-rise building – the missile passed from the upper floors to the basement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 17. He noted that "such attacks are terrorism" and "Putin wants more war."
- On the night of June 17, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with 472 airstrikes. Air defenses managed to neutralize 428 Russian targets.
- June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of Russia's massive attack on the capital.