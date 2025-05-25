In Mykolaiv, the body of a victim of a Russian attack on the city was recovered from under the rubble

The death toll in the city has risen to two

Photo: State Emergency Service of Mykolaiv Region

The body of a woman who died in a Russian attack has been recovered from the rubble in Mykolaiv, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Rescuers have recovered the body of a deceased woman from under the rubble. Work to dismantle the emergency structures is ongoing," the post says.

The number of victims in Mykolaiv has increased to two.

During the night attack, the occupiers used a drone to hit a five-story building in the city. In the morning, the head of the regional administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported on the search for a woman under the rubble of the building.

"Three [of the five] wounded are in stable serious condition. 13 people were accommodated in a dormitory," the official wrote in the evening.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Mykolaiv region