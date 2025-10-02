In Nizhyn, schools are being switched to remote learning due to power outages, and water will be supplied twice a day
In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, all educational institutions are switching to distance learning due to power outages, and water will be supplied on schedule twice a day. About reported mayor Oleksandr Kodol.
According to him, starting October 6, all educational institutions will switch to distance learning. At the same time, water will be supplied according to the schedule – from 06:00 to 08:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.
The mayor added that all critical infrastructure facilities, including the water utility and hospitals, are running on generators.
Also, eight "invincibility points" were deployed in the city.
- october 1 Russia struck a power facility in Slavutych drones, which left Chernihiv region without power. Fires broke out in Slavutych, and a blackout occurred at ZNPP, which lasted more than three hours.
- As a result of the attack chernihiv has electricity on a strict scheduleschools and kindergartens are working remotely, and some boiler houses are out of service.
- Military in the comments LIGA.net explained that the attacks in Chernihiv region Russia is pumping up the atmosphere. The enemy is not preparing a new offensive.
Comments (0)