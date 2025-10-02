In Nizhyn, schools are being switched to remote learning due to power outages, and water will be supplied twice a day

No electricity supply in Nizhyn after Russian strikes on power facilities

In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, all educational institutions are switching to distance learning due to power outages, and water will be supplied on schedule twice a day. About reported mayor Oleksandr Kodol.

According to him, starting October 6, all educational institutions will switch to distance learning. At the same time, water will be supplied according to the schedule – from 06:00 to 08:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.

The mayor added that all critical infrastructure facilities, including the water utility and hospitals, are running on generators.

Also, eight "invincibility points" were deployed in the city.