In Volyn, a man took away weapons from the staff of the shopping center and started shooting

As a result of the incident, one of the soldiers received medical care, he suffered a broken arm

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

In the village of Boratyn, Volyn region, during an attempt to check documents, a man took a traumatic weapon from employees of the territorial center for recruitment and social support and opened fire. About reported in the press service of the local shopping center.

According to the military, in the village of Boratyn, TCC employees found four men whose military registration documents they decided to check.

Read also Mobilization is perceived as unfair. How to fix it

Two of them tried to escape and hid in an abandoned three-story building. The alert group followed them and asked to see their documents, the men began to resist and inflicted injuries on the servicemen.

One of the soldiers tried to make a warning shot with a registered traumatic weapon, but one of the civilians knocked the gun out of his hands and opened fire in the direction of the group.

The military used tear gas to stop the attack.

As a result of the incident, one of the soldiers received medical care, he suffered a broken arm.