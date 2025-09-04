In Volyn, a man took away weapons from the staff of the shopping center and started shooting
In the village of Boratyn, Volyn region, during an attempt to check documents, a man took a traumatic weapon from employees of the territorial center for recruitment and social support and opened fire. About reported in the press service of the local shopping center.
According to the military, in the village of Boratyn, TCC employees found four men whose military registration documents they decided to check.
Two of them tried to escape and hid in an abandoned three-story building. The alert group followed them and asked to see their documents, the men began to resist and inflicted injuries on the servicemen.
One of the soldiers tried to make a warning shot with a registered traumatic weapon, but one of the civilians knocked the gun out of his hands and opened fire in the direction of the group.
The military used tear gas to stop the attack.
As a result of the incident, one of the soldiers received medical care, he suffered a broken arm.
- On the night of August 2, in Vinnytsia, civilians, including representatives of a civil society organization, tried to break into the shopping center facility and damaged property. Five participants in the conflict arrested.
- on August 5, in Cherkasy, a man threatened with a grenade and tried to take the TCC soldiers hostage.
- august 8 in Volyn civilians attacked a TCC vehicle. One of them called himself the village elder.
