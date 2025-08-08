A group of people attacked a car of the TCC in Volyn – a man was detained

About 10 people surrounded the car and beat on it for several minutes, according to the TCC

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

In the village of Solovychi in Volyn, a group of people attacked the official vehicle of the territorial center for recruitment and social support during the notification of conscripts. About this reported in the press service of the local shopping center.

The incident occurred on August 7 at about 16:30 in Kovel district.

According to the military,during the check of documents, one of the local residents refused to show them and tried to escape. At that moment, another man, who introduced himself as the village elder, jumped on the hood of the official car and broke the windshield with a stone.

"A woman joined the incident and started hitting the car. Another man, armed with a metal object, probably a wrench, smashed the side windows and hit the driver three times in the arm," the statement said.

After that, traffic was blocked by trucks and other vehicles. About 10 people surrounded the car and for several minutes struck it, preventing it from performing its duties.

One of the men was detained. His actions were classified as a threat or violence against a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his duties.

The actions of the other man were preliminarily classified as hooliganism.