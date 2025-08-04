Invitation to Ukraine for Nawrocki is open, not necessarily on Independence Day, says Sybiha

Ukraine is "very interested in establishing a dialogue" between the leaders of the countries as soon as possible, foreign minister says

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

For the newly elected president of Poland Karol Nawrocki, who will take office on August 6, the invitation to visit Ukraine is still open, and Kyiv "does not need to wait for any symbolic dates". This was stated by the minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Ukrinform.

The journalist asked the official whether Nawrocki could be expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv on August 24.

"As for the timing of the visit of the newly elected president Karol Nawrocki, our invitation is open. We are very interested in establishing a dialogue between the leaders of the countries as soon as possible. We are open to discussing the substantive issues on our agenda," the foreign minister said.

Therefore, he added, Ukraine "is waiting for the president of friendly Poland to visit friendly Ukraine," and it "does not need to wait for any symbolic dates for this invitation."

Regarding who will represent Ukraine at Nawrocki's inauguration on August 6, Sybiha said: "As far as I know, the inauguration [in Poland] is held in a format without inviting foreign guests. Therefore, based on the invitations that the Ukrainian side receives, we will be represented. But usually the practice is that the diplomatic corps is invited."