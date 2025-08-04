Invitation to Ukraine for Nawrocki is open, not necessarily on Independence Day, says Sybiha
For the newly elected president of Poland Karol Nawrocki, who will take office on August 6, the invitation to visit Ukraine is still open, and Kyiv "does not need to wait for any symbolic dates". This was stated by the minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Ukrinform.
The journalist asked the official whether Nawrocki could be expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv on August 24.
"As for the timing of the visit of the newly elected president Karol Nawrocki, our invitation is open. We are very interested in establishing a dialogue between the leaders of the countries as soon as possible. We are open to discussing the substantive issues on our agenda," the foreign minister said.
Therefore, he added, Ukraine "is waiting for the president of friendly Poland to visit friendly Ukraine," and it "does not need to wait for any symbolic dates for this invitation."
Regarding who will represent Ukraine at Nawrocki's inauguration on August 6, Sybiha said: "As far as I know, the inauguration [in Poland] is held in a format without inviting foreign guests. Therefore, based on the invitations that the Ukrainian side receives, we will be represented. But usually the practice is that the diplomatic corps is invited."
Nawrocki is the director of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance. During the election, he speculated on the topic of the Volhynia tragedy and opposed Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.
After the election, he stated that hopes to continue cooperation with Ukraine based on mutual respect and understanding. At the same time, Nawrocki later said that he is currently against Ukraine's accession to the EU, explaining that other European countries "have their own interests". In July, Nawrocki asked President Zelensky to scale up the process of exhumation of the victims of the Volhynia tragedy.
At the same time, the Polish politician opposes the current Russian Federation and dictator Putin, and in the aggressor country itself, he was put on the wanted list in the case of demolishing monuments to the Soviet army in Poland.
- On July 31, Zelenskyy spoke to Navrotsky on the phone for the first time politicians agreed to exchange visits.
- Sybiha also said that Ukraine is negotiating a €120 million loan from Poland to purchase Polish defense products Piorun man-portable air defense systems and Krab self-propelled artillery systems.
