Iran attacks Israel with missiles: more than 10 injured in Haifa – photos, video
Iran's strike on Israel (Photo: t.me/ClashReport)

Iranian forces launched missile strikes on the Israeli city of Haifa on June 20. The attack reportedly injured 17 people, Ynet and the Magen David Adom Ambulance Service reported.

Rockets or their fragments have been reported to fall not only in Haifa, but also in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.

Magen David Adom ambulance service initially reported three injured people. Among them was a 40-year-old man in serious condition and a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries. A 54-year-old man was also injured, with moderate injuries.

MDA later reported that a total of 17 people were injured, with three of the victims in serious condition.

Наслідки удару (Фото: t.me/ClashReport)
The aftermath of the impact (Photo: t.me/ClashReport)
Наслідки удару (Фото: x.com/Mdais/status)
The aftermath of the impact (Photo: x.com/Mdais/status)
