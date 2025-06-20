Iran attacks Israel with missiles: more than 10 injured in Haifa – photos, video

Iran's strike on Israel (Photo: t.me/ClashReport)

Iranian forces launched missile strikes on the Israeli city of Haifa on June 20. The attack reportedly injured 17 people, Ynet and the Magen David Adom Ambulance Service reported.

Rockets or their fragments have been reported to fall not only in Haifa, but also in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.

Magen David Adom ambulance service initially reported three injured people. Among them was a 40-year-old man in serious condition and a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries. A 54-year-old man was also injured, with moderate injuries.

MDA later reported that a total of 17 people were injured, with three of the victims in serious condition.

The aftermath of the impact (Photo: t.me/ClashReport)

The aftermath of the impact (Photo: x.com/Mdais/status)

On June 15, Israeli authorities reported that at least ten people had been killed in Iranian shelling. More than 200 people were injured, and about 20 people were missing.

On June 19, Iran fired about 30 ballistic missiles at Israel . The hits were recorded in the center and south of the country. In particular, the Soroka Hospital in Beersheba was damaged.