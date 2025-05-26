Iran says it "will not starve to death" if the US does not want to negotiate a nuclear deal

Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo: ERA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH)

Iran will be able to survive if negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program do not lead to an agreement. This was stated by the country's President Massoud Peseshkian, reports TABNAK.

"We will not starve to death if they refuse to negotiate with us or impose sanctions. We will find a way to survive," he said .

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said that the country would never agree to freeze uranium enrichment for three years under a nuclear deal with the United States.

"Iran will never approve this," he told at a press conference.

He also ruled out the possibility of a temporary nuclear deal with the United States, denying media reports that the preliminary agreement is seen as a temporary step toward a final agreement. According to him, Iran is waiting for further details from the Omani mediator on the timing of the sixth round of talks.

"If there is goodwill on the American side, we are also optimistic, but if the talks are aimed at restricting Iran's rights, they will lead to nothing," he emphasized .

Before that, US President Donald Trump characterized the talks with Iran as "very good".