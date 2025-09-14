"Irresponsible escalation". Brussels reacts to Russian drone's flight to Romania
The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is an "irresponsible escalation" by Moscow, said head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas.
"The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable breach of an EU Member State's sovereignty. This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security," the statement reads.
Callas noted that she is in "close contact" with the Romanian government.
Earlier, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Tsoiu called the Russian UAV's entry into the country a provocation and called to quickly adopt the 19th package of sanctions.
- On September 13, a Russian drone stayed in Romanian airspace for 50 minutes, tracked by two F-16 fighters, until it left Romanian territory. In response, president Zelenskyy noted that the Russian military can't help but understand where their drones are aimed. This is not the first time that Russia has violated Romanian airspace.
- The next day, Polish president Nawrocki agreed to deployment of NATO allied troops on the territory of his country as part of the Alliance's new Operation Eastern Sentinel. Foreign minister Sikorski said that the West should consider the idea of the downing of Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.
