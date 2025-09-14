"Irresponsible escalation". Brussels reacts to Russian drone's flight to Romania

Kaya Kallas (Photo: Facebook of the official)

The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is an "irresponsible escalation" by Moscow, said head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

"The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable breach of an EU Member State's sovereignty. This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security," the statement reads.

Callas noted that she is in "close contact" with the Romanian government.

Earlier, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Tsoiu called the Russian UAV's entry into the country a provocation and called to quickly adopt the 19th package of sanctions.