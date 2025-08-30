Israel kills Yemeni Houthi prime minister in air strike

Prime Minister killed along with several ministers during a scheduled government meeting

Ahmed Ghaleba al Rahwi (Photo: EPA)

Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi was killed on August 28 in an Israeli air strike. His death confirmed husky, also writes about this The Times of Israel.

The prime minister was killed along with several ministers during a routine government meeting to evaluate his activities and results over the past year.

It is noted that several other ministers were moderately and severely injured and are being treated.

Al-Rahwi has served as prime minister of the Houthi-led government since August 2024. Al-Rahwi's first deputy, Mohammad Miftah, was appointed acting prime minister.