Italian Prime Minister says she and two other ministers have been convicted by the ICC for complicity in genocide

Three Italian ministers and allegedly the head of Leonardo are accused of complicity in genocide over Israel's offensive in Gaza

Georgia Meloni (Photo: x.com/GiorgiaMeloni)

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said that she and several other ministers are being charged by the International Criminal Court with alleged complicity in genocide in connection with Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. She said this in an interview with RAI TV channel, reports Reuters.

Along with her, the ICC accuses Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Defense Minister Guido Crozetto and, possibly, the head of the Leonardo Defense Group Roberto Cingolani.

"I don't believe there is another case like this in the world or in history," Maloney said, but did not specify who brought the cases.

The Italian prime minister also said she was "shocked" by the accusation of complicity in genocide, as Italy did not authorize the supply of new weapons to Israel after October 7.

Over the past week, a series of rallies against the "massacres in the Gaza Strip" have been held in Italy. The protesters, in particular, targeted Meloni, whose government has distanced itself from Israel's "unpropositional actions" in the Gaza Strip.

However, trade and diplomatic ties with the country were not severed, nor was the state of Palestine recognized. Israel, for its part, denies any accusations of genocide.