ICC complains about Hungary for refusing to arrest Netanyahu

Sanctions may be imposed on Budapest, which has violated its obligations to the international court

Benjamin Netanyahu and Viktor Orbán (Photo: ERA/ZOLTAN FISCHER)

The International Criminal Court has complained to the oversight body about Hungary, which refused to execute an arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister. Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Budapest in April. About this reportsAssociated Press.

The panel of three judges stated that the obligation to cooperate was "sufficiently clear to Hungary," and the refusal to arrest Netanyahu "seriously undermines the court's ability to perform its mandate."

The Assembly of States Parties, the court's supervisory body, will consider further steps regarding possible sanctions against Hungary during the Assembly's annual meeting in December.

This is the third case in the last year in which the court has investigated a member state for refusing to arrest suspects.

Earlier, the judges asked Italy to explain why the country sent a Libyan, suspected of torture and murder, home on an Italian military plane instead of handing him over to the court.

The judges also filed a complaint with the oversight organization against Mongolia for not arresting the Russian dictator. Vladimir Putin during his visit to that Asian country.