Italy extradites Ukrainian suspected of undermining Nord Stream to Germany

Suspect in the Nord Stream bombing extradited to Germany Kuznetsov extradited to Germany

Serhiy Kuznetsov (Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook)

On Thursday, November 27, Italy will extradite to Germany Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022. About this reports Reuters cited a representative of the German Federal Prosecutor's Office.

The extradition of the suspect became possible after the Supreme Court's decision to extradite him. He denies any involvement in the sabotage.

His lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, expressed confidence that the Ukrainian would be acquitted after the trial in Germany.

Kuznetsov was arrested on August 21 near Rimini on a European arrest warrant. He is accused of participating in the bombing of gas pipelines. The Italian Court of Appeal upheld extradition of a Ukrainian suspect to Germany.

The lawyer filed an appeal against the decision. on November 19, the Court of Cassation rejected appeal and supported the extradition of the suspect to Germany.