Undermining the Nord Stream. Court rejects appeal and Ukrainian is extradited to Germany – source

Kuznetsov's lawyer said he was disappointed with the Italian court's decision, but the fight will continue in Germany

The suspect is a Ukrainian (Photo: t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs)

The Italian Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the Bologna court in the case of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of sabotage at the Nord Stream pipeline. He is to be extradited to Germany in the coming days. About LIGA.net said the source in the office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

According to him, the Italian police will now contact the German police and they will coordinate the transfer of the Ukrainian to Germany. It can take a maximum of 10 days.

The Ukrainian's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, said he was disappointed with the decision, but emphasized that "the fight for justice is not over."

"The struggle for rights and the rule of law will continue in Germany, where our German colleagues will finally be able to argue and develop the legal issues we have prepared after they are given full access to the case file, which has been systematically withheld until now," he said.

Canestrini emphasized that he was confident of an acquittal after a full trial in Germany.