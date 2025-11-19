Undermining the Nord Stream. Court rejects appeal and Ukrainian is extradited to Germany – source
The Italian Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the Bologna court in the case of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of sabotage at the Nord Stream pipeline. He is to be extradited to Germany in the coming days. About LIGA.net said the source in the office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.
According to him, the Italian police will now contact the German police and they will coordinate the transfer of the Ukrainian to Germany. It can take a maximum of 10 days.
The Ukrainian's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, said he was disappointed with the decision, but emphasized that "the fight for justice is not over."
"The struggle for rights and the rule of law will continue in Germany, where our German colleagues will finally be able to argue and develop the legal issues we have prepared after they are given full access to the case file, which has been systematically withheld until now," he said.
Canestrini emphasized that he was confident of an acquittal after a full trial in Germany.
- Kuznetsov was arrested on August 21 near Rimini on a European arrest warrant. He is accused of participating in the bombing of gas pipelines. The Italian Court of Appeal upheld extradition of a Ukrainian suspect to Germany. The lawyer announced a new appeal to the Supreme Court of Cassation.
- on November 4, it became known that Kuznetsov went on a hunger strike in an Italian maximum security prison, and on November 11, he wrote a letter from prison and on the same day stopped the hunger strike.
- On the same day, Lubinets appealed to the Italian Ombudsman demanding to ensure the rights of the arrested Ukrainian.
