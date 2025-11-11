Undermining Nord Stream. Ukrainian wrote a letter from prison – he has been on a hunger strike for 10 days
Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, arrested in Italy in the case of the Nord Stream pipeline bombing, has been on a hunger strike in an Italian prison for ten days. He wrote a letter about the ill-treatment and pressure, which shared with BBC.
In the letter, Kuznetsov claims that he is being treated as "criminal number one" and held in a high-security facility alongside suspected Islamic State (ISIS) affiliates. Prison officials have not commented on the allegation .
Kuznetsov complained about "maximum restrictions". The Ukrainian said that the administration of the institution has been ignoring his eating habits for more than two months, meaning that he is not allowed to eat the required diet. He is forced to exercise in isolation under guard.
"They think that these restrictions may affect my position and force me to confess my guilt. But such efforts are futile," the letter says .
According to lawyer Nicola Canestrini, Kuznetsov told him that he had lost nine kilograms when he said that the Ukrainian's clothes were hanging loosely. According to Kuznetsov's relative, they were denied special food. The suspect himself looks "exhausted".
- The destruction of three of the four lines of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, designed to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, occurred on September 26, 2022. They were not operating due to full-scale Russian aggression, but were filled with gas.
- Kuznetsov was arrested on August 21 on a European arrest warrant. He is accused of participating in the bombing of gas pipelines.
- On November 4, it became known that Kuznetsov had been refusing to eat since October 31. On the same day, Lubinets asked Italy to ensure the rights of the arrested Ukrainian.
- On November 8, Lubinets met with Kuznetsov's wife and stated that her husband's basic rights were being violated.
Comments (0)