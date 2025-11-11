Undermining Nord Stream. Ukrainian wrote a letter from prison – he has been on a hunger strike for 10 days

Sergiy Kuznetsov claims that he is treated as "criminal number one," held together with suspected ISIS members and his dietary habits are ignored

Nord Stream (Photo: ERA / Hannibal Hanschke)

Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, arrested in Italy in the case of the Nord Stream pipeline bombing, has been on a hunger strike in an Italian prison for ten days. He wrote a letter about the ill-treatment and pressure, which shared with BBC.

In the letter, Kuznetsov claims that he is being treated as "criminal number one" and held in a high-security facility alongside suspected Islamic State (ISIS) affiliates. Prison officials have not commented on the allegation .

Kuznetsov complained about "maximum restrictions". The Ukrainian said that the administration of the institution has been ignoring his eating habits for more than two months, meaning that he is not allowed to eat the required diet. He is forced to exercise in isolation under guard.

"They think that these restrictions may affect my position and force me to confess my guilt. But such efforts are futile," the letter says .

According to lawyer Nicola Canestrini, Kuznetsov told him that he had lost nine kilograms when he said that the Ukrainian's clothes were hanging loosely. According to Kuznetsov's relative, they were denied special food. The suspect himself looks "exhausted".