Ukrainian arrested in Italy in the Nord Stream case ends hunger strike
Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is accused of blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline, has ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison. This was reported by his lawyer Nicola Canestrini, reports Bologna Today.
According to him, the hunger strike, which was announced on October 31, was stopped by assurances from the Italian authorities that the prisoner's rights would be respected. In particular, he was promised adequate nutrition, which is "necessary for his mental and physical condition.".
The hunger strike was launched to condemn the conditions of detention, which he believes do not meet the guarantees provided by law.
During this time, the Ukrainian lost about nine kilograms.
"We recognize the efforts of the prison authorities to constructively address the important issues raised. However, we must remain vigilant: respect for the rights of all prisoners is an unalterable obligation linked to the rule of law," Canestrini said .
In an address from prison, Kuznetsov thanked everyone who supported him in recent weeks and emphasized the importance of solidarity. The Court of Cassation is to assess the legality of the previous decision of the Bologna Court of Appeal, which approved Kuznetsov's extradition to Germany.
- Kuznetsov was arrested on August 21 near Rimini on a European arrest warrant. He is accused of participating in the bombing of gas pipelines. An Italian appeals court has approved the extradition of Ukrainian suspect to Germany. The lawyer announced a new appeal to the Supreme Court of Cassation.
- On November 4, it became known that Kuznetsov went on a hunger strike in an Italian maximum security prison, and on November 11, he wrote a letter from prison.
- On the same day, Lubinets appealed to the Italian Ombudsman to ensure the rights of the arrested Ukrainian.
- On November 10, the WSJ reported that General Zaluzhny and elite Ukrainian military officers were allegedly involved in the Nord Stream sabotage. The former chief reacted, by saying that he "will definitely not be ashamed".
