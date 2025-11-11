Ukrainian arrested in Italy in the Nord Stream case ends hunger strike

During the hunger strike, a Ukrainian in an Italian prison lost about nine kilograms

Nord Stream (Photo: EPA)

Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is accused of blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline, has ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison. This was reported by his lawyer Nicola Canestrini, reports Bologna Today.

According to him, the hunger strike, which was announced on October 31, was stopped by assurances from the Italian authorities that the prisoner's rights would be respected. In particular, he was promised adequate nutrition, which is "necessary for his mental and physical condition.".

The hunger strike was launched to condemn the conditions of detention, which he believes do not meet the guarantees provided by law.

During this time, the Ukrainian lost about nine kilograms.

"We recognize the efforts of the prison authorities to constructively address the important issues raised. However, we must remain vigilant: respect for the rights of all prisoners is an unalterable obligation linked to the rule of law," Canestrini said .

In an address from prison, Kuznetsov thanked everyone who supported him in recent weeks and emphasized the importance of solidarity. The Court of Cassation is to assess the legality of the previous decision of the Bologna Court of Appeal, which approved Kuznetsov's extradition to Germany.