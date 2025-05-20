Klimkin explains what resulted from Trump's phone call with Putin

Klimkin believes that during the conversation, Putin partially succeeded in "pushing his idea of imposing an agenda"

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

A May 19 phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin resulted in an agreement to formulate a negotiating agenda, former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said. He expressed this opinion in an interview with LIGA.net.

"That is, what will be included, in what sense, in what wording. Will any terms be defined, how to talk about certain issues on this agenda, will separate groups or separate contacts be created," the diplomat said.

According to him, in addition to official contacts, a "sea of unofficial contacts" will be created. Otherwise, any negotiations will not work, Klimkin said.

"That is, this call after Istanbul gave impetus to the creation of a negotiation agenda that can collapse, can explode, can collapse, can stop, can make someone go crazy, and definitely will, because it is impossible without it," the former Foreign Minister added.

In his opinion, it will be a conversation around a certain list of issues with a certain understanding.

Klimkin believes that during the conversation, Putin partially succeeded in "pushing his idea of imposing an agenda".

"This does not mean imposing solutions, which is very important to understand, but a negotiating agenda around which we will talk," he clarified .

on May 19, Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with Russian dictator Putin.

Afterwards, the US president informed Zelenskyy and Ukraine's European partners about the results of the talks.