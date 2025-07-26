Klimkin on the NABU scandal: Without reforms, the EU will look for excuses not to find money for Ukraine

Even in times of war, Brussels will insist that Kyiv implements key criteria and reforms, said the former head of Ukrainian diplomacy

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: LIGA.net)

If Ukraine does not carry out the necessary serious reforms, the European Union will "look for excuses not to find money" to provide financial assistance to Kyiv. Commenting on the scandal with the deprivation of the independence of anti-corruption bodies, the Pavlo Klimkin, minister of Foreign Affairs (2014-2019) and analyst, in the new issue of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel LIGA.net.

He emphasized that the European Union would still insist that Ukraine implement key criteria and reforms, even during the war.

"The last tranche [through the Ukraine Facility], which was supposed to be EUR 4.5 billion, was cut off by 1.5 billion plus or minus because we failed to implement three important reforms... This is a serious amount, UAH 70+ billion, which we absolutely do not need, I will say it so carefully, even in quotation marks," the expert said.

According to him, this shows that partners will help Ukraine: "They have difficulties with money, difficulties with understanding where to find it, but they will find it."

At the same time, Klimkin emphasized: "If we give them [Europeans] a reason that we are not doing something serious, they will look for excuses not to find money."

Ukraine will still be able to receive the EUR 1.45 billion under the Ukraine Facility, if it will implement three necessary reforms in the next 12 months (these three reforms are not related to NABU and SAPO). The total amount of assistance under the program is EUR 50 billion.

