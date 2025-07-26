Klimkin on the NABU scandal: Without reforms, the EU will look for excuses not to find money for Ukraine
If Ukraine does not carry out the necessary serious reforms, the European Union will "look for excuses not to find money" to provide financial assistance to Kyiv. Commenting on the scandal with the deprivation of the independence of anti-corruption bodies, the Pavlo Klimkin, minister of Foreign Affairs (2014-2019) and analyst, in the new issue of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel LIGA.net.
He emphasized that the European Union would still insist that Ukraine implement key criteria and reforms, even during the war.
"The last tranche [through the Ukraine Facility], which was supposed to be EUR 4.5 billion, was cut off by 1.5 billion plus or minus because we failed to implement three important reforms... This is a serious amount, UAH 70+ billion, which we absolutely do not need, I will say it so carefully, even in quotation marks," the expert said.
According to him, this shows that partners will help Ukraine: "They have difficulties with money, difficulties with understanding where to find it, but they will find it."
At the same time, Klimkin emphasized: "If we give them [Europeans] a reason that we are not doing something serious, they will look for excuses not to find money."
- On July 22, after the Rada deprived NABU and SAPO of their independence, European commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Kos noted that such independent institutions are "crucial" for Ukraine's integration into the European Union. A spokesman for the European Commission reminded us that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.
- Meanwhile, European commissioner for Economic and Productivity Dombrovskis, who oversees financial assistance to Ukraine, called NABU and SAPO "extremely important for Ukraine's reform program".
- A spokesperson for the European Commission stated LIGA.net that head of the Institution von der Leyen spoke with president Zelenskyy and asked the Ukrainian government to provide clarification on the situation with NABU and SAPO. Subsequently, the leader of Ukraine stated that did not communicate with the head of the European Commission.
- On July 23, after large protests and reactions of partners, Zelenskyy announced a draft law that would restore independence to anti-corruption bodies – and MPs should vote for it already on July 31. The Servant of the People stated that they will support the document.
