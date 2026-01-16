"Servant" Kopytin denies Tymoshenko's accusations

The head of Batkivshchyna said that the MP was allegedly cooperating with NABU against her. He responded

Ihor Kopytin (Photo: MP's Facebook)

People's deputy from Servants of the people Ihor Kopytin denied the accusations from the head of the faction Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected by anti-corruption authorities of offering bribes to other MPs. He posted the following in his Telegram channel.

"These days, a number of statements, assumptions and accusations against me are being spread in the information space that are untrue and have no basis in any confirmed facts. They are trying to drag me into political interpretations of procedural actions and events to which I have nothing to do," Kopytin wrote.

Read also Loyalty for money. What you need to know about envelopes for MPs

Among other things, the MP stated that he "does not participate in political games" and does not comment on the actions of law enforcement.

The MP does not name Tymoshenko directly, but it was she who made statements about him earlier.

During a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on January 16, the politician said that Kopytin, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, allegedly "compiled" recordings of auditions with her.

Tymoshenko claims that the MP is cooperating with the agency to avoid criminal liability. At the same time, she accuses the NABU of fulfilling a "political order to discredit" her as an MP.

Meanwhile, the HACC judge denied Tymoshenko's defense's request to interrogate Kopytin.

At the same hearing, the court imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko, appointing her about UAH 33 million of collateral. Previously, the politician stated that her accounts were blocked.