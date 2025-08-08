Kryvonos: MPs do not accept investigation into illicit enrichment and failure to declare property

Semen Kryvonos (Photo: NABU press service)

MPs do not accept the investigation into illicit enrichment and failure to declare property, says Semen Kryvonos, head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau . He expressed this opinion when answering questions from LIGA.net at a briefing, commenting on suspicions against current MPs.

According to him, there are suspected and accused MPs under various articles, including embezzlement of state property and gas theft. There are MPs who have been caught in undue advantage, abuse of influence.

See also The results of our work speak for themselves. Responses to claims against NABU

"But I want to draw your attention to the fact that we have been communicating for the last few weeks, and yesterday the Bigus investigation was released, including all the correspondence allegedly in the MPs' chat room. MPs in communication, it is directly felt, do not perceive the investigation, it is directly psychological, they are very outraged by it, the investigation of crimes of illegal enrichment and non-declaration of property," said Kryvonos.

He added that such investigations cause absolute rejection among MPs. In addition, MPs accuse law enforcement officers of far-fetchedness of these investigations.

"We launch an investigation into non-declaration or illicit enrichment, or based on the substantiated conclusions of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption. Or, if it is illicit enrichment, we often start with our own findings. And there is such a crime as illicit enrichment, for which MPs voted in this convocation and renewed declarations," explained the NABU director.

He noted that investigations into illicit enrichment are also initiated on the basis of journalistic investigations. The official believes that this is a corruption crime that NABU is obliged to investigate and bring to court.

"And the sentences for these crimes must also be fair," Kryvonos summarized.

On August 2, 2025, NABU and SAPO reported to Zelenskyy on exposing large-scale corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare: people's Deputy Kuznetsov, heads of district and city administrations, NGU servicemen allegedly involved in the scheme.

On August 4, six defendants in the case, including People's Deputy, , were suspected under several articles.

On the same day, Kuznetsov was taken into custody with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 8 million.