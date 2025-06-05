Kyslytsia: Russia has realized that the ceasefire position does not work and offers two or three days

Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: Facebook/Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations)

Russia has changed its position from "no ceasefire" to "a ceasefire for two or three days". The Russian delegation began to have similar conversations during the second round of talks in Istanbul, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Kislitsa said in a interview with Natalia Moseychuk.

He noted that the term "ceasefire," which is used by Ukraine and its allies to discuss a ceasefire, is not in the Geneva and Hague Conventions. Instead, the words "armistice" or "truce" are used .

Kyslytsia addressed the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky and asked what exactly Russia is against.

"In Russian, you call everything the same, whether it's ceasefire or armistice. You call everything a ceasefire. Can you tell us what you mean when you deny Unconditional Casfire, what kind of ceasefire, as provided for by conventions or other agreements, do you mean? What do you oppose specifically?" said the Deputy Minister.

After that, according to him, the Russian delegation proposed a ceasefire for two to three days so that each side could collect the bodies of those killed on the battlefield.

Kyslytsia noted that Russia has probably realized that its defiant position of refusing any ceasefire is not working at all. In addition, he said, after the "memorandum" with the Kremlin's demands for peace was leaked online, a reaction appeared in expert and official circles that pointed to the "toxicity" of the document.

"They must have realized back in Istanbul II that simply saying, 'We are against any kind of ceasefire' is, as they say, 'conditional'. That's why they decided to collect the bodies," summarized the minister's advisor .