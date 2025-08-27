Lana Zerkal: Trump would love to act the way Putin does, but he can't afford it

Lana Zerkal (Photo: Facebook account of the diplomat)

U.S. President Donald Trump would like to act like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he cannot afford it, because the United States is a democratic country, diplomat Lana Zerkal said. She expressed this opinion in an interview with LIGA.net.

When asked if there are those who can reach out or influence Trump, the diplomat said that he is "not thick-skinned." She gave an example of how the American president was worried about the press reaction after the Alaska summit, in particular, about journalists' criticism of his behavior.

"Trump, whatever he is, cannot be considered a classic autocrat or dictator. He is the president of a democratic country. And he depends on public opinion," Zerkal said .

She added that Trump's steps that go against public opinion immediately reduce his credibility. And this affects the overall situation in Congress.

"And Trump would love to act the way Putin acts, but he can't afford it. That's why he loves these dictators," the diplomat said, mentioning Putin and North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un.

Zerkal emphasized that this is a role model for the American president that is unavailable because the model of society is different. And even now, Trump is dependent on what MAGA will say and how others will react.

"What will happen to the Congress now, when it returns after the holidays and the issue is not resolved. On peace in Ukraine, which he undertook to solve. There are 50 days, 10 days, two weeks. This will immediately be the subject of such a lively discussion in all Western media. And they have a lot of toothy journalists who are picking Trump apart," she emphasized.