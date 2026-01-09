Lithuanian Foreign Minister on the Oreshnik strike: A cynical spit in the face of all those who seek peace

Kęstutis Budris said it is time to take serious measures to break the Russian military machine once and for all

Kęstutis Budris (Photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

Russia's strike with an Oreshnik ballistic missile on the Lviv region on the night of January 9 is a cynical spit in the face of all those who seek peace. This is the opinion of the social network X expressed minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys.

The head of Lithuanian diplomacy said that while Ukraine, the United States and Europe are doing everything possible to put an end to Russian aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace, Russia continues to demonstrate what it does "best."

Read also What is known about Oreshnik: characteristics of the ballistic missile

Russia spreads fake stories about an alleged attack on the residence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinto justify its genocidal attacks on Ukraine, and then launches dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones against peaceful Ukrainian cities and the civilians living there.

"The use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile against the gas storage facility in Lviv region is nothing more than a cynical spit in the face of all those who seek peace. Will we let this go unnoticed or will we make Russia feel the consequences?" wrote Budrys.

The Minister believes that it is time to take serious measures to break the Russian military machine once and for all. By strengthening military support for Ukraine and reliable security guarantees for it, "killer sanctions" against Russia, and complete isolation of Russia on international platforms.