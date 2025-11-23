Macron explains why the US "peace plan" needs to be finalized

The document is good because it offers peace and recognizes important elements in the issues of sovereignty and security guarantees, says the French president

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Halden Krog/EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron believes that the "peace plan" presented by the United States to end Russia's war against Ukraine is a good basis for work, but it needs to be revised to take into account the interests of Europeans. He expressed this opinion at the G20 meeting in South Africa, the agency reports Reuters.

"A peace plan has emerged that includes fairly well-known ideas, regardless of whether they were shared by other parties. It's good because it offers peace and recognizes important elements in terms of sovereignty and security guarantees," Macron said.

In his opinion, "this is the basis for work that needs to be revised, as we did last summer." At the same time, he stated that the document had not been agreed with the Europeans.

"However, it provides for many things for Europeans. The frozen assets are in the possession of the Europeans. Ukraine's European integration is in the hands of the Europeans," the French president added.

"The knowledge of what NATO does is in the hands of NATO members. So there are a lot of things that cannot be just an American proposal, they need broader consultations," he continued.