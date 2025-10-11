After his reappointment, Sébastien Lecornu declared his desire to overcome the political crisis

Sébastien Lecornu (Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/EPA)

Late in the evening of October 10, French President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sébastien Le Coronne as Prime Minister. This was reported by the media BFMTV with reference to the Elysee Palace.

"The President of the Republic has appointed Mr. Sébastien Lecorne as Prime Minister and has entrusted him with the task of forming a government," the Elysee Palace said, without giving any details after lengthy negotiations.

Lecorneuil reacted to his reappointment on the social network X. He said he would do his best to pass the country's budget and put an end to the political crisis that is exhausting the French, as well as the instability that is damaging France's image and interests.

He added that this can only be achieved under certain conditions, drawing the necessary conclusions from the past few weeks:

→ all issues raised during the consultations held in recent days will be open for parliamentary discussion: MPs and senators will be able to fulfill their duties and the debate should continue until the end;

→ restoring public finances remains a priority for France's future and sovereignty: no one can evade this necessity;

→ all ambitions are legitimate and useful, but those who join the government should commit to abandoning their presidential ambitions for 2027;

→ the new government team should embody a renewed and diverse range of skills.

On October 6, Lecorneu resigned as prime minister. This happened only 14 hours after he had presented the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. On the same day, Macron accepted Lecorneu's resignation.

But later it became known that the French president instructed Le Coronne to hold talks with other political parties to try to find a way out of the crisis.

BACKGROUND After the early parliamentary elections in June 2024, no political force gained a clear and stable majority. This has led to unstable governments and difficulties in forming coalitions. Frequent government changes and disputes between parties paralyzed decision-making. Economic difficulties and unpopular reforms, such as raising the retirement age, have led to protests and a decline in trust in the government. Macron is trying to form a new government and avoid early elections, but the situation remains fragile.