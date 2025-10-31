Malyuk says that the Defense Forces destroyed Oreshnik on the territory of Russia

Vasyl Malyuk at a briefing (Photo: OP)

In the summer of 2023, the Defense Forces destroyed one Oreshnik in Russia. This was announced at a meeting broadcast by Suspilne, by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the occupiers had the opportunity to fire three shots. He recalled that the Russians had once used this type of weapon to strike Ukraine.

At the same time, Malyuk said that one of the three Oreshniks was successfully destroyed in Russia, namely in Kapustyn Yar.

The operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Ivashchenko added that the Russians currently have one shot left. But up to three were produced this year.

Later, Malyuk emphasized that the destruction of the Oreshnik was one hundred percent. He called it a successful operation, but at the time it was reported only to Zelensky and the leaders of several states.

According to the head of the SBU, the destruction took place when no one knew the name "Oreshnyk" in the general public. And the occupiers had not yet threatened it. He clarified that it was in the summer of 2023.