Member of the European Commission says the situation in the Gaza Strip is similar to genocide

Ribera says EU should consider suspending relations with Israel

Teresa Ribera (Photo: x.com/Teresaribera)

The situation in the Gaza Strip is "very similar" to genocide – forced displacement, Israeli shelling and starvation. This opinion was voiced by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Teresa Ribera, in an interview with Politico.

She noted that a specific population (referring to Palestinians) "is being attacked, killed and condemned to starvation." There is no water, food, medicine in the Gaza Strip and access is closed.

"There is no humanity, and no witnesses are allowed. If this is not genocide, it is very similar to the definition used to express its meaning," Ribera said .

Israel has not yet reacted to these words.

According to Ribera, the EU should consider suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is the basis of trade and economic relations.

"What... was said and done by the Israeli authorities goes far beyond international law," she added .