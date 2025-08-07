Member of the European Commission says the situation in the Gaza Strip is similar to genocide
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "very similar" to genocide – forced displacement, Israeli shelling and starvation. This opinion was voiced by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Teresa Ribera, in an interview with Politico.
She noted that a specific population (referring to Palestinians) "is being attacked, killed and condemned to starvation." There is no water, food, medicine in the Gaza Strip and access is closed.
"There is no humanity, and no witnesses are allowed. If this is not genocide, it is very similar to the definition used to express its meaning," Ribera said .
Israel has not yet reacted to these words.
According to Ribera, the EU should consider suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is the basis of trade and economic relations.
"What... was said and done by the Israeli authorities goes far beyond international law," she added .
- A number of countries expressed their readiness to recognize the state of Palestine. on July 30, France and 14 other states signed a document called the "New York Call".
- On August 6, Israel accused these countries of derailing the hostage deal and called for increased international pressure on Hamas .
- On August 7, US Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that America is not against Israel's complete takeover of the Gaza Strip.
