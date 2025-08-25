MEP from Latvia: History shows that Russia rarely withdraws its troops after a war

The parliamentarian believes that Russian troops will remain in Belarus and other border regions, continuing to put pressure on Europe

History has demonstrated that Russia rarely withdraws its troops after a war, said Martins Stakis, MEP from Latvia and member of the Defense Committee. He expressed this opinion in an analysis LIGA.net, "Nine Lessons Europe Learned from the War for Ukraine's Independence".

The parliamentarian believes that securing a just peace in Ukraine is vital, but it will not automatically make Europe safer.

"History shows that Russia rarely withdraws its troops after a war. On the contrary, its troops are likely to remain in Belarus and other border regions, continuing to put pressure on Europe," Stakis added.

The MEP added that Russia's aggression is not only about Ukraine, but is part of a broader imperial project. That is why the European Union and NATO must be prepared for Russia's continued hostility.

Reflecting on the lessons of the war for European politicians, the MEP said that the first of them is urgency.

"That is why European leaders cannot treat defense spending as a short-term emergency. The trade agreement with the US has given Europe a valuable respite, but this time should be used to strengthen its own defense capabilities and rebuild its military-industrial base," the MEP stated .

It is also important not to return to the usual way of doing business with Russia under the current regime, he added.