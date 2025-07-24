Merkel and Macron plan to discuss the fight against corruption with Zelenskyy
The President of France Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and want to discuss it with the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy measures to combat corruption. This was announced by German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius.transmits Bild.
The leaders agreed on this at their meeting in Berlin.
"President Macron and the German Chancellor agreed that they would actively negotiate with the President of Ukraine on the fight against corruption," said Stephan Cornelius.
According to him, the leaders of the two countries emphasized that an important turning point has come for Ukraine on the path to the European Union.
Cornelius also added that Macron and Merz discussed the military situation in Ukraine and further military assistance to Kyiv.
- July 22, the Council supported the law No. 12414, amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and SAP. 263 MPs voted in favor of the decision.
- The head of NABU, Kryvonos called the president / appealed to the president / asked the president not to sign the relevant law. Despite this, Zelenskyy signed his.
- July 23, Zelenskyy promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that will restore the independence of the NABU and SAP, and also "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".
- The adoption of the law was criticized. a large number of Western partners.
Comments (0)