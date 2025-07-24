Merkel and Macron plan to discuss the fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

The French President and the German Chancellor emphasized the importance of the moment for Ukraine's European integration

Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz (Photo: CHRISTIAN MANG / EPA)

The President of France Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and want to discuss it with the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy measures to combat corruption. This was announced by German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius.transmits Bild.

The leaders agreed on this at their meeting in Berlin.

"President Macron and the German Chancellor agreed that they would actively negotiate with the President of Ukraine on the fight against corruption," said Stephan Cornelius.

According to him, the leaders of the two countries emphasized that an important turning point has come for Ukraine on the path to the European Union.

Cornelius also added that Macron and Merz discussed the military situation in Ukraine and further military assistance to Kyiv.