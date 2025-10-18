Merz believes that the meeting in Washington did not go as Zelensky hoped

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the visit of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the leader of the United States Donald Trump to Washington showed how much Ukraine needs European assistance. The German chancellor was quoted by the n-tv.

Merz said that on Friday evening he had a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president.

"The visit did not go as Zelenskyy had hoped. I think I can say that here," the German chancellor said.

In his opinion, this makes Europe's help more important, as the war can only be ended with Ukraine's military strength. He will work to support Ukraine "financially, politically and, of course, militarily."

Ukraine's surrender is not an option, as Russia will then attack the next European country, Mertz emphasized.

October 17 at the White House, a meeting was held to Zelenskyy and Trump. The leaders did not make any announcements based on its results.

After the talks, Zelenskyy called up the European partners. He spoke about his conversation with Trump.