Europe is trying to end the war as soon as possible, but not at the cost of Ukraine's surrender, German Chancellor says

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

Ukraine's capitulation in the war will lead to aggression against other states, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes. He expressed this opinion in an interview with ZDF.

"We are trying to finish it as soon as possible. But definitely not at the cost of Ukraine's surrender," Mertz said.

According to him, the war could end tomorrow if Ukraine surrenders and the country loses its independence.

"Only then, the day after tomorrow, will it be the turn of the next country. And then it will be our turn. This is not an option," he said.

