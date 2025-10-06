Merz: Russia may be behind most drones over Germany and Denmark

The German Chancellor noted that drones are also launched by ordinary citizens near airports, although this is prohibited

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

Russia may be behind most of the drone flights spotted over Germany and Denmark. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on ARD TV, transmits DW.

"We assume that Russia is behind most of the flights of these drones... First of all, I can reassure the population. So far, we have not had a single incident or event involving armed drones... There have only been attempts at espionage. And also attempts to cause anxiety among the population," Mertz said.

He also noted that ordinary citizens also launch drones, although it is prohibited by law to do so near airports. As an example, he cited one such incident that recently occurred near Germany's largest airport, located in Frankfurt am Main.

"But we are investigating these cases regardless of who is behind them. This is a serious threat to our security," Mertz added.

According to the Chancellor, protection against drones is the responsibility of the police, who are currently not well equipped to do so.

He also recalled the already announced revision of the law on airspace security, which is expected to give the Bundeswehr legal authority to help police shoot down drones.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder also said that Russia could be behind the drones spotted over Munich airport. He admitted that he could not confirm this for sure.

"This is also a form of hybrid warfare – to make us nervous, to scare us... Therefore, we must not show weakness and must not be afraid... We must behave reasonably, calmly, but also consistently," Zeder said.