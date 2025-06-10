Merz said that Russia's attack was "anything," but not a response to the "Web"
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused Russia of war crimes after recent powerful attacks on Ukrainian cities and stressed that they cannot be considered a "proportionate response" to Ukrainian strikes on Russian military airfields, Tagesschau reports .
Merz, at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, said that Russia has been "targeted and ruthlessly" attacking the civilian population of Ukraine with numerous drones and cruise missiles in recent days.
"The massive Russian attacks were terror against the civilian population," he said.
The Chancellor added that the latest Russian strikes were "anything" other than a proportionate response to "very precise" Ukrainian attacks on Russian military airfields.
- On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", hitting four strategic Russian airfields and 41 aircraft on them. This is 34% of all Russian strategic cruise missile carriers , the estimated cost of which is $7 billion.
- On the night of June 9, Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles of various types into Ukraine . Air defense forces managed to neutralize 479 targets. Kyiv and Rivne suffered the most from the shelling.
- On the night of June 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 322 airstrikes . Kyiv and Odessa were the worst affected.