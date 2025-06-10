Merz said that Russia's attack was "anything," but not a response to the "Web"

German Chancellor Accuses Russia of War Crimes After Recent Attacks on Ukraine

Friedrich Merz and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: OP)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused Russia of war crimes after recent powerful attacks on Ukrainian cities and stressed that they cannot be considered a "proportionate response" to Ukrainian strikes on Russian military airfields, Tagesschau reports .

Merz, at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, said that Russia has been "targeted and ruthlessly" attacking the civilian population of Ukraine with numerous drones and cruise missiles in recent days.

"The massive Russian attacks were terror against the civilian population," he said.

The Chancellor added that the latest Russian strikes were "anything" other than a proportionate response to "very precise" Ukrainian attacks on Russian military airfields.