The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Military Intelligence evacuated 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran – photo
Evacuation from Iran (Photo: GUR)

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, 31 Ukrainian citizens, including 14 children, have been evacuated from Iran, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported.

The evacuation was carried out by military intelligence together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky .

Among the evacuees are five men, 12 women and 14 children. With the assistance of international partners, the evacuation was carried out in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Moldova. Currently, all evacuees are heading to Kyiv.

A Ukrainian woman evacuated from Iran said she felt unsafe in Tehran because there were never any warning sirens. In addition, the internet was down and people didn't understand what was happening.

The GUR noted that this is the final stage of a comprehensive operation by the GUR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel and Iran to rescue Ukrainian citizens from high-risk areas.

On June 23, the GUR reported that 176 people had been evacuated from Israel. As part of the operation, 133 Ukrainians were able to return home, along with citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, and the United States.

The head of the Ukrainian Rescue Service, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that a total of 164 Ukrainians were rescued. He thanked everyone involved in the work: diplomats, partners, aircraft crews, as well as Ukraine's ambassadors – Yuriy Gusev to Azerbaijan and Yevhen Korniychuk to Israel.

