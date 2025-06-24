The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Military Intelligence evacuated 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran – photo

Evacuation of over 30 Ukrainians carried out via transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Moldova

Evacuation from Iran (Photo: GUR)

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, 31 Ukrainian citizens, including 14 children, have been evacuated from Iran, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported.

The evacuation was carried out by military intelligence together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky .

Among the evacuees are five men, 12 women and 14 children. With the assistance of international partners, the evacuation was carried out in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Moldova. Currently, all evacuees are heading to Kyiv.

A Ukrainian woman evacuated from Iran said she felt unsafe in Tehran because there were never any warning sirens. In addition, the internet was down and people didn't understand what was happening.

The GUR noted that this is the final stage of a comprehensive operation by the GUR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel and Iran to rescue Ukrainian citizens from high-risk areas.

On June 23, the GUR reported that 176 people had been evacuated from Israel. As part of the operation, 133 Ukrainians were able to return home, along with citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, and the United States.

The head of the Ukrainian Rescue Service, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that a total of 164 Ukrainians were rescued. He thanked everyone involved in the work: diplomats, partners, aircraft crews, as well as Ukraine's ambassadors – Yuriy Gusev to Azerbaijan and Yevhen Korniychuk to Israel.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion. The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities.

Iran's retaliatory strike against Israel began on the evening of June 13 and lasted just over an hour. Tehran launched about 150 missiles in two waves.

For 10 days, Iran and Israel exchanged strikes, and on the night of June 24, Trump announced the achievement of a ceasefire, but in the morning the Israeli army reported that Iran had launched missiles at the country .

Trump later announced that the ceasefire was in effect . About an hour later, the Israeli military again reported that Iran had launched missiles.