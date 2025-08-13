MFA on the Georgian Dream video: It is a shame to see Georgian authorities groveling before Moscow

The ruling party of Georgia continues to use videos of the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine for its own political PR

Protests in Georgia (Photo: David Mdzinarishvili/EPA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is sorry to see the ruling party in Georgia groveling before Moscow, using footage of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia in political advertising. This is how the Foreign Ministry reacted to the Georgian Dream's election video.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to another unfriendly action by the ruling party, which continues to use videos of the consequences of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine for its own political PR.

Such steps demonstrate disregard for the Ukrainian people and the victims of Russian aggression, and cause outrage in Ukrainian society, the ministry added .

"It's a shame to see the Georgian authorities groveling before Moscow and neglecting the principles of dignity and independence that are historically inherent in the Georgian nation and constitute an integral part of its identity. We advise the political technologists of the Georgian ruling party to be honest with their own people and to place a more truthful picture on its pages: the Russian tricolor on the right and the closed doors of the European Union and NATO on the left," the statement reads.

The ministry added that this would be true because the current Georgian government has deprived the country not of war, but of a European future.

Ukraine remains consistent and unwavering in its support of the friendly people of Georgia in their aspiration to build an independent, democratic and European state, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

on August 12, the Facebook account of the political force posted a video showing black-and-white footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities as a result of hostilities, the burial of Ukrainian soldiers, a couple standing near the rubble of a high-rise building in Kyiv where their son was killed, juxtaposed with color footage of Georgian cities. The left part is accompanied by the caption "No to war!", the right part – "Choose peace!".