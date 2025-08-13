"Georgian Dream" once again uses the theme of war in Ukraine in its election ads – video

Screenshot: Georgian Dream video

The Georgian Dream party is once again using the theme of Russia's war against Ukraine in its election ads. This was reported by the media SOVA.

The election commercials show bombed-out Ukrainian cities on the one hand, and photos from Georgia on the other, with restored facades, parks and roads.

The negative reaction of some social media users was caused by the footage of the fountain in Vake Park, where 13-year-old Marita Meparishvili died of an electric shock on October 13, 2022.

"Choose peace" is the main slogan of the Georgian Dream in the Tbilisi mayoral election. Meanwhile, the opposition claims that the ruling party has turned Georgia's capital into a "city of death".

Opponents of the government recall a child who died from an electric shock, a 16-year-old boy who drowned in a ditch near Rieke Park, and other serious incidents that have occurred in the country's capital over the past few years.

The video, posted on August 12 on the Facebook account of the political force, shows black-and-white footage of Ukrainian cities destroyed by the fighting, the burial of Ukrainian soldiers, a couple standing near the rubble of a high-rise building in Kyiv where their son was killed, juxtaposed with color footage of Georgian cities. The left part is accompanied by the caption "No to war!", the right part – "Choose peace!".

The video also has the slogan "Peace for Georgia – more good for Tbilisi".

Local elections are scheduled for October 4, 2025 in Georgia. The ruling party has announced its intention to win in all 64 municipalities.