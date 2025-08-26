Military Intelligence: Russian officers of 83rd Brigade receive $2.5 million for fake injuries

More than 30 occupants from 83 brigades received payments and benefits by registering fake injuries

Russian invaders (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

A fraud worth hundreds of millions of rubles in payments for fake injuries was exposed in one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of the aggressor state. This was reported by The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The 83rd Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces exposed a scheme where officers registered fictitious injuries and awards to receive illegal payments.

In this way, the brigade command embezzled more than 200 million rubles (approximately $2.5 million).

According to military intelligence, more than 30 occupants registered fake injuries to receive payments and benefits and avoid serving on the front line. The soldiers were enrolled in the lists of the wounded and underwent "treatment" in hospitals, while continuing to receive their salaries and other benefits.

In particular, the head of the special operations group, Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Frolov, was wounded four times according to the documents, and the federal media published heroic stories about him about the "successful work of sniper groups" and "saving his comrades." For this, the occupier received four "Orders of Courage" and two medals "For Courage".

The DIU claims that Frolov was wounded by his own comrades-in-arms, who, at the request of the lieutenant colonel, shot at him, trying not to hit his vital organs.

At the same time, dozens of Russian servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine remain unaccounted for.

This allows the Russian Ministry of Defense not to pay the necessary compensation to the families of the victims, while senior officers successfully pocket hundreds of millions for fake feats and injuries, Ukrainian intelligence stated.