Moscow and the region were attacked by drones throughout the night – video

Mayor of the capital of the aggressor state reports on more than 30 allegedly intercepted UAVs

Moscow (Illustrative photo: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA)

On the night of September 23, the capital of the aggressor state was under attack by drones. This was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Videos showing explosions and a UAV flying overhead were posted by local publics.

At 19:30 on Monday, Sobyanin said that air defense was repelling an attack by UAVs flying toward Moscow. He said emergency services were working on the ground.

By midnight alone, the mayor of Moscow reported 15 drones allegedly intercepted and destroyed. According to him, the attack continued throughout the night. A total of 32 drones were allegedly destroyed.

The authorities of the aggressor state's capital have traditionally not reported the hit.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel Mash, explosions were heard in Dubna, Reutov, Kubinka, Odintsov, Podolsk, Zelenograd and Sergiyev Posad.

Because of the attack, the Sheremetyevo airport introduced the "Carpet" plan, which meant that flights were diverted to other cities and airports. At the same time, the propaganda resource Baza wrote about the complete closure of the sky over Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported 69 allegedly intercepted UAVs overnight – in Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov regions, in the Moscow region and over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

Russian regions are regularly under attack by drones. In particular, on the night of September 20, explosions were heard in Saratov and Samara regions.

Later, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that two oil refineries – Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk.