NABU comments on new SBU evidence on "mole" in D-2 unit

NABU sends request to SBU to interrogate official within the framework of internal investigation

A suspected NABU employee (Photo: SBU)

The evidence of offenses of the D-2 unit officer published by the Security Service of Ukraine relates to events that took place long before he started working at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. About this said NABU press service in response to the SBU publication.

The bureau claims to support the exceptional importance of identifying Russian agents in the ranks of all law enforcement agencies without exception. At the same time, the NABU advocates following all procedures established by law.

"We emphasize that the evidence of criminal offenses of the said employee published by the SBU relates to events that took place long before he started working at the NABU," the statement said.

The agency emphasized that no other information has been provided regarding his criminal actions while working in the D-2 unit.

The NABU is waiting for all the materials of the proceedings against the said officer available to the SBU. The special service has also received a request to interrogate the official within the framework of the initiated internal investigation.

These materials and testimonies are necessary for the NABU to complete the official investigation and make further administrative decisions, the bureau added.

On the morning of September 8 The SBU reportedthat Viktor Husarov, an employee of the NABU Central Office, detained in July, passed classified information to the former deputy head of the former president's security more than 60 times Viktor Yanukovychwho now works for the Federal Security Service of Russia.

On July 21, 2025, the SBU reported on the detention of an employee NABU's central office, which, according to the investigation, was spying for Russia.

On the same day, the bureau said that the preliminary check on the employee found no evidence and evidence of his cooperation with a former Ukrainian official who defected to the occupiers.